$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $730,417.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

DGII traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $559.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

