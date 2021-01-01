$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.