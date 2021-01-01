0Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $149,349.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and $149,349.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.