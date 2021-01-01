$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

