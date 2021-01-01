$11.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report sales of $11.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.64 billion and the highest is $11.78 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $13.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $41.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.65 billion to $42.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $46.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.02. 1,717,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $183.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,874,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.