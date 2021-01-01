$120.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $120.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.60 billion and the lowest is $118.31 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $87.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $380.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.82 billion to $382.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $429.32 billion to $459.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $28.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,256.93. 2,957,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,166.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after buying an additional 61,712 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

