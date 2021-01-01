$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $18.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.41 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 318.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $354,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit