$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $18.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.41 million. Gaia posted sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 318.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter valued at $354,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

