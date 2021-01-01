$19.20 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will report $19.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $19.40 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.43 million to $72.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.08 million, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million.

FCCY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.72.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

