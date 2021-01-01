1Life Healthcare (ONEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM):

12/22/2020 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – 1Life Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $38.00 to $42.00.

NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,585. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -15.37.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $435,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $331,443.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 573,724 shares of company stock worth $19,941,604 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 346,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

