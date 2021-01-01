1World (1WO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One 1World token can currently be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $14,221.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00130302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.00560864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00153896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00300678 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050460 BTC.

About 1World

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

