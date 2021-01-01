$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Waters reported earnings per share of $3.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $9.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $247.42 on Tuesday. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Waters by 10.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Waters by 41.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

