$20.48 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce $20.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.62 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $21.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $73.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.53 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.44 billion to $75.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 3,574,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,080. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 40,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Business Machines (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.