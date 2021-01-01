$204.48 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $204.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.60 million and the highest is $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $242.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $693.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $886.73 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $909.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 171,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,061. The company has a market cap of $560.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

