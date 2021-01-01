$236.14 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $236.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.27 million and the lowest is $236.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $213.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $841.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $841.81 million to $842.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $931.48 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $932.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,164. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

