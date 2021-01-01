3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.44 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $31.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.85 billion to $32.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.27 billion to $35.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.79. 1,841,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.