4,000 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in City by 0.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 284,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in City by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

CHCO stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.68. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.53.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.