4,072 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $70.82 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

