$5.13 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce $5.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 million to $21.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.70 million, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $54.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 227,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,850. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

