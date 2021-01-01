$5.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.82. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $19.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $21.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.83.

LAD stock opened at $292.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

