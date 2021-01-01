$534.30 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report sales of $534.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.50 million to $549.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $754.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.