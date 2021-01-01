$62.13 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $62.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $62.83 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $238.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.89 billion to $240.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.40 billion to $254.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

MCK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,734. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after buying an additional 2,117,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $65,016,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.