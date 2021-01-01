$687.78 Million in Sales Expected for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report $687.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $758.28 million. WPX Energy posted sales of $443.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

WPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other WPX Energy news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 341.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in WPX Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 801,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.