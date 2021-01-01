$709.60 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post $709.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.10 million and the highest is $769.10 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $370.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of OSTK stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 5,088,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,929. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

In other news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

