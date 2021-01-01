$752.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $752.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the highest is $761.16 million. Ciena reported sales of $832.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.