7,656 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

