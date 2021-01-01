$831.41 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $831.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $857.30 million and the lowest is $817.29 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.26.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $33,143.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.