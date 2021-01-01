8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $861,634.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000216 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

