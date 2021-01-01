A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.74

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $34.87. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 17,861 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of C$479.05 million and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.41.

About A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

