A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $462.34

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $462.34 and traded as high as $532.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $519.00, with a volume of 32,828 shares traded.

BAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £581.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

