Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

