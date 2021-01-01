Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.10. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 138,500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

