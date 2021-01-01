ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

ACM Research stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.17 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,167,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $7,559,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

