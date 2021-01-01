ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 20.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares were up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.78 and last traded at $80.80. Approximately 958,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 499,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 0.93.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.17 million. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $886,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,744.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock worth $14,450,345. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

