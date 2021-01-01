Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Up 9.2%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. 153,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 402,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.