Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Trading 25% Higher

Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 128,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54,368% from the average session volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp. develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases, peripheral neuropathy, progressive lung disease, and ischemic reperfusion injury. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dana Point, California. Agentix Corp. is a subsidiary of Applied Biosciences Corp.

