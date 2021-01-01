Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agenus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 129,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agenus by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Agenus by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.