Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Agenus stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Agenus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 129,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agenus by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Agenus by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit