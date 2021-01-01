Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.88

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 843,323 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $250.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

