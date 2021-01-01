Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

