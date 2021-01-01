Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.
Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $120.24.
In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
