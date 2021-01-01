Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.61.

AC opened at C$22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

