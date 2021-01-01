Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,241 call options.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,880,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,469,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 127,042 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 725,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 663,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 50,502 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.