Alias (ALIAS) Price Reaches $0.0746 on Top Exchanges

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Alias has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $243.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001535 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008573 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007740 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

