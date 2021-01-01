AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.62. 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

