American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $13.90. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 19,398 shares.

AMRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

