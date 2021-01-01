American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $13.90. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 19,398 shares.

AMRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.70.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

