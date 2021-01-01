American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.26. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,617 shares traded.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

