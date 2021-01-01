Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,967 shares in the company, valued at $665,775.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,696 shares of company stock worth $8,113,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

