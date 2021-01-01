Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,351. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

