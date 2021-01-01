Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stake Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,461 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Amyris worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Amyris stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

