Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $903.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $903.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $911.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $843.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $824.77.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,139.68. 110,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $989.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.