Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.42. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,551,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,099,000 after buying an additional 550,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.