Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

CE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 424,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $138.31. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

